Black Label Society Perform "Angel of Mercy" on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' — Video

Last night — or was it early this morning? — Zakk Wylde and Black Label Society performed on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Check out the official clip of "Angel of Mercy" below. The song is from Catacombs of the Black Vatican, the band's new album.

"Someone asked me what the difference was between this new record and the other nine," Wylde told us earlier in the spring. "I told them that it’s basically all of the songs we used on the other nine records, except they've got different titles now [laughs]. It's fun and exciting for the whole family!"

You decide!