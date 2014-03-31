Black Label Society Premiere "My Dying Time" Music Video

Black Label Society have released the official music video for "My Dying Time," a track off their new album, Catacombs of the Black Vatican — and you can check it out below.

The album, the band's first disc of all new material since 2010’s Order of the Black, will be released April 8.

The video is almost NSFW — but not quite. You'll come across a sort-of-topless demon woman or two, not to mention a lot of "action-packed" camera work whenever the band is shown. So be on the look out for that!

"I think everyone can expect a lot of fun and excitement [from the album]," BLS frontman Zakk Wylde told GuitarWorld.com last month. "It was like what Chris Farley did in that one skit, where he was selling that hair-care product. Make sure you always use the word 'fun' when you describe it!"

You can check out the rest of that interview here.

In other news, Wylde — along with Joe Satriani — is on the cover of the new May 2014 issue of Guitar World. You can check out the cover — and read about the new issue — right here.