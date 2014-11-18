Black Light White Light Premiere "High Like a Hurricane" Music Video and Gold Digger Fuzz Pedal —Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "High Like a Hurricane" the new "in the studio" music video by Black Light White Light.

The song is from the Danish trio's latest album, Gold Into Dreams, which was released in the U.S. October 14. It will be available physically in the U.S. January 13.

At the core of Black Light White Light is singer/guitarist Martin Ejlersten, and the band is rounded out by brothers Adam and Tobias Winberg on drums and bass respectively.

“When we recorded Gold Into Dreams, we planned a photo session to start one of the days," Ejlersten said. "We wanted to invite interested people of any kind with us in the studio by capturing the band in the recording process, taking some great shots from a pro photographer.

"We then decided to shoot a video as well. It wasn’t really planned and that’s why the video has a kind of raw freshness to it. It was a beautiful day and the sun was shining. You can sense how spring light is thrown through the windows in the roof down in the magnificent live room of the studio. Since it was morning and the light was really bright, it seemed natural to play with sunglasses if anyone should wonder.

"‘High Like a Hurricane’ was such a strong track already at this early stage of recording, so it seemed natural to shoot the video for this song to become our first single for the new album.”

In conjunction with its physical and digital release, the band has released the album as a “Gold Digger” fuzz guitar pedal. Designed by M&E with Ejlersten and pedal maker Dave Adkins from LooperStar, this one-of-a-kind pedal includes a USB socket and cable to download Gold Into Dreams.

For more about Black Light White Light, visit blacklightwhitelight.com. For more about the new fuzz pedal, check out the bottom video. To preorder the album, head here.