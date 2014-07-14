Black Sabbath: Fan-Filmed Footage of Hyde Park Show —Video

Below, thanks to a fan with a camera, you can watch Black Sabbath's entire July 4 show at London's Hyde Park.

The set, as you will see if you watch the video, was as follows:

01. War Pigs

02. Into The Void

03. Snowblind

04. Age Of Reason

05. Black Sabbath

06. Behind The Wall Of Sleep

07. N.I.B.

08. Fairies Wear Boots

09. Rat Salad

10. Iron Man

11. God Is Dead?

12. Children Of The Grave

13. Paranoid (with "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath" intro)

Enjoy!