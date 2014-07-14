Trending

Black Sabbath: Fan-Filmed Footage of Hyde Park Show —Video

By

Below, thanks to a fan with a camera, you can watch Black Sabbath's entire July 4 show at London's Hyde Park.

The set, as you will see if you watch the video, was as follows:

Fan-filmed video footage of BLACK SABBATH's entire July 4 performance at Hyde Park in London, England can be seen below.

The band's setlist was as follows:

  • 01. War Pigs
  • 02. Into The Void
  • 03. Snowblind
  • 04. Age Of Reason
  • 05. Black Sabbath
  • 06. Behind The Wall Of Sleep
  • 07. N.I.B.
  • 08. Fairies Wear Boots
  • 09. Rat Salad
  • 10. Iron Man
  • 11. God Is Dead?
  • 12. Children Of The Grave
  • 13. Paranoid (with "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath" intro)

Enjoy!