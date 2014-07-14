Black Sabbath: Fan-Filmed Footage of Hyde Park Show —Video

Below, thanks to a fan with a camera, you can watch Black Sabbath's entire July 4 show at London's Hyde Park.
The set, as you will see if you watch the video, was as follows:
- 01. War Pigs
- 02. Into The Void
- 03. Snowblind
- 04. Age Of Reason
- 05. Black Sabbath
- 06. Behind The Wall Of Sleep
- 07. N.I.B.
- 08. Fairies Wear Boots
- 09. Rat Salad
- 10. Iron Man
- 11. God Is Dead?
- 12. Children Of The Grave
- 13. Paranoid (with "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath" intro)
