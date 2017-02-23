Black Sabbath Premiere "Killing Yourself to Live" Music Video Featuring Rare 1975 Live Footage

(Image credit: The Interwebs)

A few hours ago, the gang over at Black Sabbath's official YouTube channel posted a new music video for "Killing Yourself to Live," an album track from 1973's Sabbath Bloody Sabbath. Best of all, the clip uses rare archival footage from Sabbath's September 4, 1975, show at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium. You can check it out below.

