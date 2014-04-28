"Black Sabbeth": Gonga and Portishead's Beth Gibbons Cover "Black Sabbath" —Music Video

If you love Black Sabbath and old horror movies — and who doesn't? — you might get a kick out of this ultra-creepy new music video by a U.K.-based stoner-metal trio called Gonga and Portishead singer Beth Gibbons.

It's a cover of Black Sabbath's "Black Sabbath," which has been re-dubbed "Black Sabbeth" due to Gibbons' smoky involvement (Remember: Her name is Beth).

Are the visuals new, totally made for the music video? Are they from an obscure horror flick (or several obscure horror flicks)? We honestly don't know! Either way, check it out and let us know what you think in the comments or on Facebook.