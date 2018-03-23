Blackberry Smoke and Robert Randolph Team Up for New Song, "I'll Keep Ramblin'"

Rock-and-roll powerhouse Blackberry Smoke have premiered a new song, "I'll Keep Ramblin'," and you can hear it below. The fun, upbeat Southern-fried rocker boasts a bonus dose of guitar fireworks, courtesy of pedal steel great Robert Randolph, who also co-wrote the tune with frontman Charlie Starr. The track is from the band's highly anticipated new album, Find a Light, which will be released April 6 via Thirty Tigers.

“The new album is a melting pot of Blackberry Smoke music with a wide range of sound and emotion," Starr says. "I think it’s our most inspired work yet.”

In addition to Starr and band members Richard Turner (bass, vocals), Brit Turner (drums), Paul Jackson (guitar, vocals) and Brandon Still (keyboards), the album features Amanda Shires (“Let Me Down Easy”), the Wood Brothers (“Mother Mountain”) and Randolph.

Find a Light is available for pre-order. For more about the band, visit blackberrysmoke.com.