Blackberry Smoke Premiere New Song, "Flesh and Bone"

Blackberry Smoke will release their sixth album, 'Find a Light,' April 6. (Image credit: David McClister)

Southern rock powerhouse Blackberry Smoke have premiered a new song, "Flesh and Bone," and you can hear it below. The sneaky, to-the-point rocker represents the universe's first taste of the band's new album, Find a Light, which will be released April 6 via Thirty Tigers.

"Flesh and Bone" is a greasy, stomping, slide-guitar-packed tune with a IV section that recalls mid-period Led Zeppelin. The key-jumping guitar solo is a tight, reverb- and delay-packed gem—a composition within a composition. Like most of the band's most beloved tracks, it was written by frontman/guitarist Charlie Starr.

“The new album is a melting pot of Blackberry Smoke music with a wide range of sound and emotion," Starr says. "I think it’s our most inspired work yet.”

In addition to Starr and band members Richard Turner (bass, vocals), Brit Turner (drums), Paul Jackson (guitar, vocals) and Brandon Still (keyboards), the album features Robert Randolph (“I’ll Keep Ramblin’”), Amanda Shires (“Let Me Down Easy”) and the Wood Brothers (“Mother Mountain”).

In addition to the new-album news, the Blackberry Smoke have announced a slew of 2018 tour dates, all of which you can see below. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. local time January 25.

Find a Light is available for pre-order. For more about the band, visit blackberrysmoke.com.

Find a Light Track List:

1. Flesh and Bone

2. Run Away from It All

3. The Crooked Kind

4. Medicate My Mind

5. I’ve Got This Song

6. Best Seat in the House

7. I’ll Keep Ramblin,’ feat. Robert Randolph

8. Seems So Far

9. Lord Strike Me Dead

10. Let Me Down Easy, feat. Amanda Shires

11. Nobody Gives a Damn

12. Till the Wheels Fall Off

13. Mother Mountain, feat. the Wood Bros

Blackberry Smoke 2018 Tour Dates

January 19—New Orleans, LA—House of Blues

January 20—New Orleans, LA—House of Blues

January 22-26—The Outlaw Country Cruise

February 8—Kansas City, MO—Uptown Theater*

February 9—Tulsa, OK—Cain’s Ballroom*

February 10—Robinsonville, MS—Horseshoe Tunica*

February 15—St. Louis, MO—The Pageant*

February 16—Glasgow, KY—Plaza Theatre*

February 17—Glasgow, KY—Plaza Theatre*

February 22—Augusta, GA—The Bell Auditorium*

February 23—Chattanooga, TN—Tivoli Theatre*

February 24—Rocky Mount, VA—Harvester Performance Center* (SOLD-OUT)

February 25—Rocky Mount, VA—Harvester Performance Center*

March 1—Jacksonville, FL—Florida Theatre†

March 2—Punta Gorda, FL—Funk Fest

March 3—Orlando, FL—Church Street Station Block Party

March 7—Nashville, TN—Volunteer Jam

March 8—Traverse City, MI—Ground Zero Showroom‡

March 9—Elkhart, IN—Lerner Theatre‡

March 10—Detroit, MI—Fillmore Detroit‡

March 16—Solidaridad, Mexico—Zac Brown Band’s Castaway with Southern Ground—Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

March 22—Brandon, MS—City Hall Live‡

March 23—Athens, GA—Georgia Theatre‡ (SOLD-OUT)

March 24—Athens, GA—Georgia Theatre‡

April 20—Clear Lake, IA—Surf Ballroom‡

April 21—Salina, KS—The Stifle Theatre‡

April 27—Springfield, MO—Gillioz Theatre

April 28—Oklahoma City, OK—The Criterion

May 3—Portland, ME—Aura‡

May 4—Providence, RI—The Strand‡

May 5—Boston, MA—House of Blues‡

May 10—Raleigh, NC—The Ritz‡

May 11—Ashbury Park, NJ—Stone Pony‡

May 17—Westbury, NY—The Space at Westbury‡

May 18—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre‡

May 19—Clifton Park, NY—Upstate Concert Hall

July 1—Maidstone, U.K. —Ramblin’ Man Fair

July 21—Scranton, PA—Peach Festival

*with special guest Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

†with special guest Wayland

‡with special guest Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown