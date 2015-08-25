Blessthefall Premiere 'To Those Left Behind' Studio Update — Video

The guys in Blessthefall have posted a new "in the studio" update for their new album, To Those Left Behind.

You can check out the video, which features Blessthefall's Beau Bokan, Eric Lambert, Matt Traynor, Elliott Gruenberg and Jared Warth, below.

(It also features a few dogs, some dancing children and lots of gear and recording equipment!)

To Those Left Behind will be released September 18 via Fearless Records. The band's new single, "Walk on Water," is available now. When you preorder the album, you get instant downloads of "Walk on Water" and "Up in Flames."

For more about Blessthefall, visit blessthefallmusic.com and follow them on Facebook.