Blondie Premiere New Song, "Fun"

(Image credit: Alexander Thompson)

Blondie will release their 11th studio album, Pollinator, May 5 via BMG.

You can hear the album's first single—"Fun"—below.

The tune, which features a symphony of synths, driving percussion and Debbie Harry's icy cool vocals, also features a tasty bit of guitar and something akin to a guitar solo.

The album, which was recorded at NYC's The Magic Shop, was penned by an eclectic group of songwriters. TV On The Radio's Dave Sitek's wrote "Fun," while Blood Orange frontman Dev Hynes composed "Long Time," a song about "racing down the Bowery."

There's the Sia-penned track "Best Day Ever," a collaboration with the Strokes' Nick Valensi, and the Charli XCX tune "Gravity," which bonds Charli and Debbie Harry in pop-punk cheekiness. "My Monster" is courtesy of the Smiths' Johnny Marr.

Blondie's Debbie Harry and Chris Stein are still at the heart of Pollinator; they wrote "Doom Or Destiny," which features Joan Jett on vocals, and several other tunes. The band is rounded out by Clem Burke, Matt Katz-Bohen, Leigh Foxx and Tommy Kessler.

For more information, visit blondie.net.

Pollinator Track Listing:

1. Doom or Destiny

2. Long Time

3. Already Naked

4. Fun

5. My Monster

6. Best Day Ever

7. Gravity

8. When I Gave Up on You

9. Love Level

10. Too Much

11. Fragments