Bob Seger Teases New Album, 'I Knew You When'

Bob Seger has posted a video that provides an early glimpse at his new album, I Knew You When. The clip, which was posted to Seger's Facebook page, features previews of five songs—"Busload of Faith," "I Knew You When," "Blue Ridge," "Democracy" and "Gracile."

I Knew You When finds Seger reflecting on relationships forged early in his career; there's even a track called "Glenn Song," which is dedicated to his longtime friend, Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey, who died in 2015. "Glenn Song" is available only on the deluxe version of the new album, all of which is dedicated to Frey.

The disc also features covers of Leonard Cohen's "Democracy" and Lou Reed's "Busload of Faith" (which you can hear in its entirety below).

I Knew You When is Seger's 18th studio album and his first since 2014's Ride Out. It'll be available this Friday, November 17. For more information, visit bobseger.com.

I Knew You When Track List:

Gracile | Busload of Faith | The Highway | I Knew You When | I'll Remember You | The Sea Inside | Marie | Runaway Train | Something More | Democracy | Forward Into the Past (deluxe album only) | Blue Ridge (deluxe album only) | Glenn Song (deluxe album only)