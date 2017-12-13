Bon Jovi, Dire Straits, Moody Blues Lead Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2018 Inductees

A week after announcing the results of the fan vote for its 2018 inductions, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced its class of 2018. Bon Jovi—who easily won the fan vote—Moody Blues, Dire Straits, The Cars and Nina Simone will all be enshrined at the ceremony at Cleveland's Public Hall on April 14, 2018.

Notable omissions included Radiohead—who were on the ballot for the first time this year—and Judas Priest, who had finished fifth in the fan voting. Sister Rosetta Tharpe—who was also up for induction—will be given an Early Influence award.

"I wasn't surprised, but I was pleased," Jon Bon Jovi told The New York Times of his band's induction.

An edited version of the ceremony will air at a later date on HBO and on radio on SiriusXM.

For more information on the ceremony, stop by rockhall.com.