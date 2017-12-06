Bon Jovi Leads 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Fan Vote

The polls have closed for the fan vote for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2018, and Bon Jovi have emerged as the clear winners.

With 1.16 million votes, the New Jersey band trounced the competition, coming in close to 200,000 votes ahead of runner-ups Moody Blues, and over half a million votes ahead of third-place finishers Dire Straits.

The other two "winners" of the fan vote (the Hall of Fame gives an extra vote to the top five finishers in the fan vote) were The Cars and Judas Priest, who edged out sixth place finishers The Zombies by about 9,000 votes.

In other noteworthy finishes, Radiohead and Rage Against the Machine came well short of the top five, finishing 12th and 13th with 176,310 and 167,903 votes respectively.

The winners of the overall vote will be inducted in April 2018 in Cleveland.

You can see the full results over at rockhall.com.