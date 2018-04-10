Brian Setzer Jams on a 1941 Gibson L-5

Here’s a cool video we just discovered. A couple years back, Brian Setzer visited Carter Vintage Guitars in Nashville and jammed out a sweet version of the standard “Sweet Lorraine” on this 1941 Gibson L-5.

According to the Carter Vintage Guitars site, this L-5 was formerly owned by legendary Nashville musician Hank Garland and more recently by producer/guitarist Steve Buckingham: “Garland performed with Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Patsy Cline, Moon Mullican, Brenda Lee, Roy Orbison, Patti Page and many others.

Beyond the great history of this instrument, it's a fine example of a Forties L-5. In 1948 the guitar had a DeArmond pickup installed by Gibson.

What else can we say? Enjoy.