Buddy Guy Plays "Mary Had a Little Lamb" with Jack Bruce and Buddy Miles in 1969

If you've got the time, we've got your official amazing blues video of the day.

Be sure to check out this impressive pro-shot live clip of blues great Buddy Guy performing "Mary Had a Little Lamb" and "My Time After Awhile" with former Cream bassist Jack Bruce (Cream disbanded in late 1968) and Jimi Hendrix/Band of Gypsys drummer Buddy Miles in 1969.

If nothing else, it answers the old question, "What would Buddy Guy sound like if he were backed by members of Cream and Jimi Hendrix's band?" The answer is, of course, very, very awesome.

There's an undeniable excitement to Guy's high-pitched singing and soloing, which is packed with the outlandish fireworks and almost-rubbery bends he's become known for over the decades. And then there's his ultra-cool, ultra-slim blue, which is a look more guitarists should consider adopting these days. Hey, think about it!

The clip is from a documentary called Supershow, which also features Led Zeppelin, Dick Heckstall-Smith (who appears in the video below), Chris Mercer, Eric Clapton, Colloseum, Roland Kirk and Stephen Stills. It was dubbed “the last great jam of the Sixties," and we can see why.

Stevie Ray Vaughan covered Guy's "Mary Had a Little Lamb" on Texas Flood, his debut 1983 album.