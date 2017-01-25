Butch Trucks, Allman Brothers Band Co-Founder, Dead at 69

(Image credit: Chris McKay/Getty Images)

Butch Trucks, a cofounding member of the Allman Brothers Band, has died at age 69.

A representative for the drummer reports the following:

"Butch Trucks, a founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, tragically died the night of January 24 in West Palm Beach, Florida. His wife, four children, four grandchildren and all of the Allman Brothers Band, their families and Road Crew survive Butch.

"The Trucks and Allman Brothers Band families request all of Butch's friends and fans to please respect our privacy at this time of sadness for our loss.

"Butch will play on in our hearts forever."

Trucks helped form the Allman Brothers Band in 1969. He is the uncle of guitarist Derek Trucks, who himself had a long tenure with the Allman Brothers Band. The group has not been active since 2014.

Donations and remembrances in Truck's name may be made to The Big House Museum in Macon, Georgia, TheBigHouseMuseum.com.

We will update this report as news develops.