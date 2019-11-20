Carmen Vandenberg: "It’s definitely Jimi’s fault that I became obsessed with playing guitar"

Carmen Vandenberg has played with Jeff Beck, and is currently a member of BONES with vocalist Rosie Bones. We asked her what songs she's been spinning lately, and here's what she had to say...

1. Stevie Ray Vaughan - Lenny

"This is one of my favorite guitar performances. I find his tone and sensibility absolutely mesmerizing."

2. Jimi Hendrix - The Wind Cries Mary

"Lyrically and sonically a beautiful piece of art. It’s definitely Jimi’s fault that I became obsessed with playing guitar."

3. Prince - I Wanna Be Your Lover

"I love the simplicity of the one note on every beat that makes you want to dance as soon as the track starts. Prince graced us with a legacy of incredible music."

4. Tedeschi Trucks Band - Midnight in Harlem

"Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks are unbelievable artists in their own right, but together they create magic. Derek’s slide playing is exquisite and Susan was my first female inspiration. I love listening to this song in the evening with a glass of red wine, reading a book, pretending to be in an attic in Harlem."

5. John Mayer - In the Blood

"When this song came out, Rosie [Bones] and I were on our first Bones UK tour. We’d play it on repeat, driving everyone else insane. Great song, great guitarist."