Carvin's New Company, Kiesel Guitars, to Handle Guitar and Bass Manufacturing

Carvin Corp announces the formation of a new and separate company, Kiesel Guitars, which will take control of the guitar and bass manufacturing and sales of all Carvin and Kiesel brand instruments starting February 1.

Kiesel Guitars owners Mark Kiesel and Jeff Kiesel formed the new company so they can focus exclusively on the advancement of instruments.

Mark has lead the guitar and bass division of Carvin since 1970 and will continue to lead the new company as president. Jeff brings industry-leading designs and advancements in construction and quality to the Kiesel Guitars Custom Shop. The instruments will continue to be produced in the U.S. at the same facility.

From the company:

Carvin Corp’s focus will now be exclusively on our passion for pro audio and instrument amplifiers under the brands Carvin Audio and Carvin Amplifiers. We will continue to provide our customers with industry-leading products and customer support. Carvin Corp will continue to design and manufacture its products in San Diego, with its team of top engineers and staff of musicians under the direction of the Kiesel family, Carson, Joel and Kristen.

Beginning April 1, Carvin audio and amplifier products will move to new websites, carvinaudio.com and carvinamplfiers.com. Carvin Guitars will remain at carvinguitars.com.

For more NAMM Show coverage, visit GuitarWorld.com's official NAMM 2015 section, get updates on Facebook and photos and more on Twitter and Instagram. It's like you're at the show!