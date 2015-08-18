Children of Bodom’s Alexi Laiho Joined by 100 Guitarists at Helsinki Festival

Children of Bodom's Alexi Laiho was asked to write a song for last Friday's Helsinki Festival in Finland.

To help celebrate the occasion, Laiho invited 100 guitarists to join him when he played the song in the city’s Senate Square.

In the top video below, you can watch the performance. Below that is a brief “making of” documentary.

Children of Bodom's Jaska Raatikainen (drums) and Janne Wirman (keyboards) also took part in the performance. Children of Bodom’s new album, I Worship Chaos, will be released October 2.