Former Black Crowes Frontman Chris Robinson Announces New Band, As The Crow Flies

Chris Robinson: (Image credit: Jon Cornick/Press Photo/Calabro Music Media)

Former Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson has announced a new band—As the Crow Flies—and a 17-date U.S. tour that kicks off in mid April.

With the Black Crowes, Robinson co-wrote a slew of latter-day classics, including "Jealous Again," "Remedy," "She Talks to Angels," "Twice As Hard" and "Sometimes Salvation." This new project was created as a means of breathing new life into those tunes—and many other songs from Robinson's storied career. Besides Robinson, the band includes guitarists Marcus King and Audley Freed, keyboardist Adam MacDougall, bassist Andy Hess and drummer Tony Leone.

"Spring will be sprung and the songs will be sung," Robinson said in press release that was issued today. "This crow will fly high with old friends and new...I can't wait to hit the stage with some rock 'n' roll for the ages. It's been five years since I've had the privilege of singing these songs, and with Audley, Marcus, Andy, Adam and Tony onboard, a soulful, rockin', funky good time is guaranteed."

Robinson's primary outfit is still the Chris Robinson Brotherhood—and As the Crow Flies' 2018 tour was actually built around the CRB's schedule. The tour will kick off April 17 at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, before heading south just a few days later. You can see all their current dates below. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. local time January 12.

For more information, visit asthecrowfliesofficial.com.

As the Crow Flies 2018 Tour

April 17 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre

April 18 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

April 21 - Live Oak, FL - Wanee Music Festival

April 22 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City Birmingham

April 24 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

April 25 - Lexington, KY - Machester Music Hall

April 26 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

April 28 - New Orleans, LA - The Joy Theater

April 29 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

May 1 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

May 2 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

May 6 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

May 8 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

May 9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

May 11 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

May 12 - Lake Tahoe, NV - Montbleu Resort & Casino

May 13 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom