Classic Misfits Lineup to Reunite and Headline Riot Fest

After 30-plus years of contention (and lawsuits), the classic lineup of horror punk legends Misfits have apparently buried the hatchet.

Founding vocalist Glenn Danzig, bassist Jerry Only and guitarist Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein have announced they'll be reuniting as the Original Misfits to headline Riot Fest & Rodeo in Denver, Colorado (September 2-4) and Riot Fest & Carnival in Chicago, Illinois (September 16-18).

These shows mark the first time all three musicians have shared the same stage since 1983.

Full lineup announcements for Riot Fest 2016 will be happening shortly.

Riot Fest Three-Day Passes are on sale and available at riotfest.org or ticketfly.com.