The Commander-In-Chief and Craig Ogden Play "Por una Cabeza" —Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the worldwide premiere of another new recording and performance video by the Commander-In-Chief, a seven-string guitarist from Norway who lives in England, and classical guitarist Craig Ogden.

This time, the duo have collaborated on instrumental version of a well-known tango number, "Por una Cabeza," which was composed by Carlos Gardel (music) and Alfredo Le Pera (lyrics).

The video was filmed on top of Norway's most visited tourist attractions, the Holmenkollen ski-jumping hill, which is "on top of" Oslo, thus offering outstanding views of the city and the Oslo Fjord. The Commander is playing an Ibanez S5527.

"Por una Cabeza" is from 2 Guitars: The Classical Crossover Album, the new album by the duo. For more information on the release (and to pre-order the album), visit pledgemusic.com.

"Por una Cabeza" follows the duo's cover of Paganini's Caprice No. 24, which we premiered September 29.

Last year, the Commander-In-Chief released her first "guitar duel" video — a version of Pablo de Sarasate's Zigeunerweisen Op. 20 she recorded with classical guitarist Thomas Valeur. It was one of GuitarWorld.com's most popular videos of the year. You can watch it here.

This year, the Commander has teamed up with Ogden, who recently was featured as one of the top 20 classical guitarists of all time by ClassicFM. He's also the principal lecturer on guitar at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester, England, and the visiting lecturer at London's Royal College of Music.

For more about the Commander-In-Chief, visit thecommanderinchief.net and follow her on Facebook. For more about Ogden, visit craigogden.com and his Facebook page.

You also can read an interview with the Commander-In-Chief right here.