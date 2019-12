Today, GuitarWorld.com presents a new playthrough video by all-girl metal band Conquer Divide.

The song, "Nightmares," is taken from their self-titled debut album, which was released July 24 via Artery Recordings. You can snag the album right here.

Conquer Divide have been busy on the road this summer, promoting their debut on the 2015 All Stars Tour, not to mention sharing stages with Dance Gavin Dance and Upon A Burning Body.

For more about Conquer Divide, visit their Tumblr and Facebook.