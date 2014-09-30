D’Addario and Rolling Stone Seek the Next Generation of Guitar Heroes with “The Next Young Gun” Contest

D’Addario and Rolling Stone are in search of the guitar greats of tomorrow with “The Next Young Gun.”

This contest is a continuation of the 30-week Young Guns series on rollingstone.com, which showcased artists Kurt Vile, Blake Mills, Tosin Abasi, Guthrie Trapp, Gary Clark Jr. and many more.

This series premiered in conjunction with the release of D’Addario’s NYXL guitar strings, which were designed to bend farther, sing louder and stay in tune better than any string in history.

To be considered for The Next Young Gun, guitarists are asked submit a video of themselves playing their own original songs, licks, riffs or solos to rollingstone.com/nextyounggun before October 13.

D’Addario and Rolling Stone will choose up to eight finalists on October 30 and open online voting from November 5 to November 24, with a distinguished panel of musicians acting as additional judges. Participants and voters on social media can use the hashtag, #nextyounggun to keep the conversation going. The winner will be announced December 8.

The grand prize includes a profile and coverage on RollingStone.com, a trip to Los Angeles to record at some of the country’s top studios (including Swinghouse and TRS West), a gig at an LA club and a one-year supply of D’Addario strings. Every entrant will receive a free set of D’Addario NYXLs.

Visit daddario.com and rollingstone.com/youngguns to see D’Addario’s commitment to nurturing creativity and performance.