Daft Punk's "Get Lucky" in the Styles of 10 Guitarists, from Steve Vai to Eddie Van Halen — Video

Like most of you, I've often wondered what it would sound like if 10 of the world’s most famous guitarists got together and jammed on Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky.”

I'm joking, of course.

However, Andre Antunes actually thought about this topic. He even made a video, which you can check out below.

Watch as Antunes tackles the tune in the styles of Steve Vai, Eddie Van Halen, Angus Young, Joe Satriani, Carlos Santana, Kurt Cobain, Slash, Brian May, Mark Knopfler and Tom Morello.

For more about Antunes, follow him on YouTube. Enjoy!