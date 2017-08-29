Dan Auerbach Premieres "Stand by My Girl" Music Video

(Image credit: Alysse Gafkjen)

Dan Auerbach, the Black Keys guitarist who also produced Nikki Lane's 2014 album, All or Nothin', has premiered a new music video. You can check out the official “Stand by My Girl” clip, which was directed by Allister Ann, below.

The song is from Auerbach's latest solo album, Waiting on a Song, which was released June 2 via Easy Eye Sound.

“Sometimes you just get lucky," Ann says about the video, which stars J.D. Wilkes of the Legendary Shack Shakers, not to mention up-and-coming model Ellia Sophia. "A song, an artist and a vision come together and seem to align perfectly, and when that happens, it's pure magic.”

Auerbach’s second solo record,Waiting on a Songfeatures a who’s-who of Nashville players, from guitarist and pedal-steel extraordinaire Russ Pahl to keyboardist Bobby Wood and drummer Gene Chrisman, both former members of the “Memphis Boys,” the famed American Sound Studios house band.

“I met some amazing people and kept ’em busy,” Auerbach told Guitar World. “Tried to get ’em in the studio as much as I possibly could. We wrote and recorded about 60 or 70 songs, and the 10 on the album were a bunch of tunes that we thought worked well together from that group.”

Among the other “amazing people” that assisted Auerbach onWaiting on a Songwere two six-string icons—twang guitar legend Duane Eddy and former Dire Straits leader Mark Knopfler.

For more about Auerbach and Waiting on a Song, visit danauerbachmusic.com.