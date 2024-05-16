“I played one chord on that guitar and bought it right away”: How Hermanos Gutiérrez leveraged vintage guitar tones and Dan Auerbach's guitar tech to create a cosmic sonic palette on Barrio Hustle

Barrio Hustle is taken from the guitar duo's upcoming album Sonido Cósmico – and premiered exclusively on Guitar World

Guitar duo Hermanos Gutiérrez playing their guitars on stage with a projection of their logo at the back
(Image credit: Andy Noël)

Guitar duo Hermanos Gutiérrez return with the tantalizing, spaghetti western-esque track Barrio Hustle, which premiers today exclusively on Guitar World.

The instrumental guitar-focused track offers a glimpse into the world of their upcoming album, Sonido Cósmico, out on Dan Aurebach's Easy Eye Sound on June 14.

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.