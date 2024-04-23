“Bob Dylan says he’s one of the greatest writers of all of American written music and I agree. I want to put that in the forefront”: New posthumous Johnny Cash album features Marty Stuart and Dan Auerbach – and puts the spotlight back on the Man in Black

By Janelle Borg
published

The 11-track collection includes unreleased songs written exclusively by Cash

Johnny Cash playing acoustic guitar on stage
Johnny Cash's songwriting is set to take center stage on new posthumous album Songwriter, which will be released on June 28. The first taster track, Well Alright, just dropped today.

This collection contains music recorded by Cash in early 1993, while he was in between record deals. Fast-forward 30 years, and his son, John Carter Cash, rediscovered the songs.

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.