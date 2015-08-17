David Gilmour on Pink Floyd's Future: "I Think I Can Safely Say Goodbye to That Now"

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, David Gilmour effectively announced the end of Pink Floyd, saying, in regard to the band, "I think I can safely say goodbye to that now."

When he was asked if Pink Floyd were "done forever," Gilmour had this to say:

"Yeah, for me it is. I've enjoyed that part of my life; that life has given me so much. There's been a lot of joy, a lot of laughter, a lot of creative satisfaction. We've had a lot of good companionship for 95 percent of our time together. I wouldn't want that five percent that was a little more sour to make my view of it less enjoyable.

"All things must pass. All things must come to an end. I don't want to go back there. I've done it."

In the interview, Gilmour also discusses his new solo album, Rattle That Lock.

You can read the full interview here and check out the music video for Gilmour's new single, "Rattle That Lock," below.