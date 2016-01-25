Dave Grohl, Members of Pantera, Metallica, Slayer and More Rock Dimebash 2016

One of the highlights of NAMM weekend didn't even take place at or near the Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim.

Instead, Dimebash 2016, an all-star tribute to the late Dimebag Darrell of Pantera, rocked Hollywood's Lucky Strike Live last Friday night.

As you'll see in the videos below, the event included appearances by Dave Grohl, Pantera's Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown, plus Gary Holt, Robb Flynn, Slayer's Dave Lombardo, Metallica's Robert Trujillo and more.

Besides several Pantera covers, the night included a tribute to Lemmy and a notable Pink Floyd cover featuring Flynn and Grohl.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund.

Below, check out "Ace of Spades," "Walk," "A New Level" and a solo performance of "In this River" by Zakk Wylde. Yes, he was there too.