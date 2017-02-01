Dave Grohl Reacts to Hearing the First Song He Ever Wrote, Recorded

Dave Grohl recently heard the demo of the first track he ever wrote and recorded, and as you can see in the clip below, his reaction to it is priceless.

“I sound like a girl,” the Foo Fighters frontman says.

The song is called “Gods Look Down” and was recorded by Grohl’s group Scream back in 1989.

The clip is an unaired segment from Grohl’s 2014 Sonic Highways series and was uploaded by Barrett Jones, who is seen in the video next to Grohl. Jones is the owner of Laundry Room Studio and co-producer of the Foos’ self-titled 1995 debut album.

We’ve also included Scream’s completed recording of “Gods Look Down” below.