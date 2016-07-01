David Gilmour Performs a Pink Floyd Classic for First Time in 20 Years

David Gilmour launched his new round of European tour dates on June 25 in Poland, where he performed the Pink Floyd classic “One of These Days” live for the first time ever in his solo career.

The song is the opening track from Floyd’s 1971 album, Meddle, and is entirely instrumental aside from the statement, “One of these days I’m going to cut you into little pieces,” spoken by drummer Nick Mason.

The track features contributions from all four members of the band—Gilmour, Mason, bassist Roger Waters and keyboardist Rick Wright. Gilmour has said he considers it the most collaborative piece the group ever produced. The last time he performed “One of These Days” was more than 20 years ago with Pink Floyd.

Gilmour’s June 25 concert also saw the live debut of “Dancing Right in Front of Me” from his 2015 album, Rattle That Lock, and the Pink Floyd staple “Wish You Were Here,” shown below. Gilmour will be on tour in Europe throughout July. He’ll wrap up his performance engagements in late September with a four-night stand at the Royal Albert Hall.