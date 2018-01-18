Dead & Company Announce Summer Tour

Deadheads have a lot to look forward to in 2018.

Last month, Bob Weir and Phil Lesh announced that—in the spring—they would embark on their first ever tour as a duo, playing back-to-back sets of acoustic and electric versions of Grateful Dead classics. Now, Dead & Company—the Grateful Dead offshoot comprised of Weir, drummers Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, bassist Oteil Burbridge and keyboardist Jeff Chimenti—have announced a summer tour that will take the band to stadiums and amphitheaters across America.

The tour is set to begin May 30 at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts, and will run through mid July, when it will close with a two-night stand at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. The tour also notably includes two nights at Citi Field in New York City and one night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

You can check out the band's full summer itinerary below.

For tickets and more information, stop by deadandcompany.com.

Dead & Company 2018 Tour Dates