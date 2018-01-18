Dead & Company Announce Summer Tour

Deadheads have a lot to look forward to in 2018.
Last month, Bob Weir and Phil Lesh announced that—in the spring—they would embark on their first ever tour as a duo, playing back-to-back sets of acoustic and electric versions of Grateful Dead classics. Now, Dead & Company—the Grateful Dead offshoot comprised of Weir, drummers Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, bassist Oteil Burbridge and keyboardist Jeff Chimenti—have announced a summer tour that will take the band to stadiums and amphitheaters across America.
The tour is set to begin May 30 at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts, and will run through mid July, when it will close with a two-night stand at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. The tour also notably includes two nights at Citi Field in New York City and one night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
You can check out the band's full summer itinerary below.
For tickets and more information, stop by deadandcompany.com.
Dead & Company 2018 Tour Dates
- May 30 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
- June 1 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
- June 2 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
- June 4 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
- June 6 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
- June 8 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
- June 9 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- June 11 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- June 13 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
- June 15 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
- June 16 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
- June 19 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
- June 20 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
- June 22 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
- June 23 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
- June 29 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
- June 30 – Eugene, OR @ Autzen Stadium
- July 2 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater
- July 3 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater
- July 6 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
- July 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium
- July 11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
- July 13 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
- July 14 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field