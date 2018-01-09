Stream Saturday’s Live Interview with Oteil Burbridge Right Here

BackStory Events and Guitar World invite you to join us for the live stream of our exclusive interview with Oteil Burbridge. The interview will take place 6:30 p.m. EST January 13, live from the Cutting Room in New York City.

We’ll talk about his new album, Water in the Desert, stories from the road and much more. The stream will include a long-form interview, a short musical element and an opportunity for questions from the audience.

Burbridge will be interviewed by New York Times best-selling author and journalist Alan Paul. The event is part of the BackStory Events online series and will be live streamed by Guitar World. The stream will appear below once we go live.

To find out more, visit oteilburbridge.com or backstoryevents.com.