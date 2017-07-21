Deep Purple Announce 'A Fire in the Sky' Anthology

Deep Purple has announced A Fire in the Sky, a career-spanning anthology that will be available as a single CD and a three-CD set.

Each version of the set, which will be released on September 8 in North America through Rhino Records, with an international release following later in the year, includes a selection of songs chosen from the 19 studio albums that Deep Purple recorded between 1968 and 2013.

The single-disc version of A Fire in the Sky features 20 songs and focuses mainly on the band's singles. This features classics - "Smoke On The Water" and "Highway Star" - and lesser-known cuts like "Perfect Strangers," an underrated song from the 1984 album of the same name, and "Hell To Pay," from 2013's Now What?!.

The three-disc version of A Fire in the Sky dives even deeper into Purple's past, with 40 songs, and includes at least one track from every studio album through Now What?!. It also provides a showcase for the group's various incarnations through the years. To date, more than a dozen musicians have appeared on a Deep Purple album.

A Fire in the Sky will also be available as a three-LP set that includes 27 songs. Among the highlights are the single edit version of "Woman From Tokyo," the U.S. single edit for "Burn," and the radio edit of "Bad Attitude."

A Fire in the Sky

Single-Disc Track Listing:

1. "Hell To Pay" (Radio Edit)

2. "Rapture Of The Deep"

3. "Sun Goes Down"

4. "Any Fule Kno That"

5. "Sometimes I Feel Like Screaming" (Edit)

6. "Bad Attitude" (Radio Edit)

7. "Knocking At Your Back Door" (Single Edit)

8. "Perfect Strangers" (Single Edit)

9. "You Keep On Moving" (Single Edit)

10. "Soldier Of Fortune"

11. "Burn" (U.S. Single Edit)

12. "Woman From Tokyo" (Single Edit)

13. "Highway Star" (U.S. Single Edit)

14. "Smoke On The Water" (U.S. Single Edit)

15. "Fireball"

16. "Strange Kind Of Woman"

17. "Child In Time (Part 1)"

18. "Speed King" (U.S. Album Edit)

19. "Black Night"

20. "Hush"

A Fire in the Sky

Three-Disc Track Listing:

Disc One

1. "Hell To Pay"

2. "Vincent Price"

3. "Wrong Man"

4. "Rapture Of The Deep"

5. "Sun Goes Down"

6. "Any Fule Kno That"

7. "Sometimes I Feel Like Screaming"

8. "Vavoom: Ted The Mechanic"

9. "The Battle Rages On"

10. "King Of Dreams"

11. "Call Of The Wild"

12. "Bad Attitude"

13. "Knocking At Your Back Door"

14. "Perfect Strangers"

Disc Two

1. "You Keep On Moving"

2. "Dealer" (2010 Kevin Shirley Remix)

3. "Stormbringer"

4. "Soldier Of Fortune"

5. "Mistreated"

6. "Might Just Take Your Life"

7. "Burn"

8. "Rat Bat Blue"

9. "Woman From Tokyo"

10. "Space Truckin'"

11. "Smoke On The Water"

12. "When A Blind Man Cries" Disc Three

1. "Highway Star"

2. "Demon's Eye"

3. "Fireball"

4. "Strange Kind Of Woman"

5. "Child In Time"

6. "Speed King" (U.S. Album Edit)

7. "Black Night"

8. "Hallelujah"

9. "Emmaretta" (2012 Stereo Mix)

10. "The Bird Has Flown" (Early Version - 2012 Stereo Mix)

11. "Wring That Neck" (aka "Hard Road")

12. "Kentucky Woman"

13. "Mandrake Root"

14. "Hush"