Deep Purple Premiere New "Bloodsucker" Lyric Video

After going down a decidedly "animated" route for their last music video—for the Infinite track, "The Surprising,"—Deep Purple have gone for something more conventional for their newest clip, a lyric video for the Deep Purple in Rock track, "Bloodsucker."

The video—which was shot during the band's set at Hellfest 2017 in France—was taken from The inFinite Live Recordings, Vol. 1, a triple-LP vinyl collection of concert recordings culled from the group’s performances at the festival.

The inFinite Live Recordings, Vol. 1—which was produced by Bob Ezrin—will be available December 8 via earMUSIC.

You can preorder The inFinite Live Recordings, Vol. 1 here, and watch the new "Bloodsucker" lyric video below.