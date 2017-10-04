Deep Purple Premiere Animated "The Surprising" Video

Deep Purple have taken a decidedly "surprising" route for their music video for "The Surprising," a single from their newest album Infinite. Partnering with illustrator Matt Rooke and director Peter Rogers, the band have released their first animated music video.

In tandem with the release of the music video, the band also announced two new Infinite-related projects, both of which will see the light of day in November.

From Here to inFinite is a documentary that chronicles the making of the album, while giving viewers an inside look at how the band functions as a unit. It will be released on Blu-ray.

In addition, the band also announced The inFinite Live Recordings, Vol. 1. A triple-LP vinyl collection of concert recordings culled from the group’s performances at Hellfest 2017, the album was produced by Bob Ezrin.

You can watch the video for "The Surprising," and check out the tracklisting of The inFinite Live Recordings, Vol. 1 below.

The inFinite Live Recordings, Vol. 1 Track Listing