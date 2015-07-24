Deep Purple Perform "Smoke on the Water" on NBC's 'Today' Show — Video

Deep Purple performed "Smoke on the Water" on NBC's Today show Thursday morning, July 23.

The performance, which took place live from New York City's Rockefeller Plaza, was billed as a "Throwback Thursday" event.

Three members of the current Deep Purple lineup appeared on the original 1972 recording of the song: vocalist Ian Gillan, bassist Roger Glover and drummer Ian Paice. The band is rounded out by guitarist Steve Morse and keyboardist Don Airey.

Deep Purple's next studio album will be produced by Bob Ezrin, who helmed their latest effort, 2013's Now What?!