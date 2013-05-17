Deep Purple Premiere Music Video for "Vincent Price"

At 1 p.m. EST today (May 17), Deep Purple premiered the music video for "Vincent Price," a track off their new album, Now What?!, which was released April 30 in North America via Ear Music. The "Vincent Price" clip, which you can watch below, is the band's first music video in more than 20 years.

The song will be released on June 7 as a download, CD single and 7-inch transparent vinyl. Here's what you'll get with each configuration:

7-inch single: "Vincent Price" / "First Sign Of Madness" (2013 non-album track)

CD single/digital download: "Vincent Price" / "First Sign Of Madness" (2013 non-album track) / "The Well Dressed Guitar" (from Rapture Of The Deep limited-edition CD) / "Wrong Man" (Live) (from Rapture Of The Deep limited-edition CD) / The "Vincent Price" video.

Steve Morse's guitar solo on "Vincent Price" begins at around the 2:50 mark. The band is rounded out by Roger Glover on bass, Ian Paice on drums, Ian Gillan on vocals and Don Airey on keyboards.

Ah, yes. Vincent Price!