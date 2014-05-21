Deep Purple Premiere Official "Smoke on the Water" Video

Even though the song was recorded in December 1971, the Deep Purple gang have decided to finally issue an official music video for "Smoke on the Water."

The clip, which was directed by Robbie Newby, uses archival footage and photos. It also features the studio version of the song, from Machine Head, even though the live Made In Japan version was technically the (slightly) bigger chart hit.

Deep Purple — during the Machine Head era — featured Ian Gillan, Ritchie Blackmore, Jon Lord, Roger Glover and Ian Paice. Gillan, Glover and Paice are still in the band in 2014.