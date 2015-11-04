Devin Townsend Project Premiere “Deadhead” from 'Ziltoid Live at the Royal Albert Hall' DVD — Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of “Deadhead,” a live performance clip by the Devin Townsend Project.

The performance is from Devin Townsend Presents: Ziltoid Live at the Royal Albert Hall, the band's new DVD, which will be released November 13 via Inside Out Music.

Earlier this year, Devin Townsend Project played a sold-out show at London’s Royal Albert Hall, bringing the story of Ziltoid to life on stage. They also played tracks from across Townsend's back catalog. The performance was shot with 15 high-definition cameras and directed by Paul M. Green (Devin Townsend, Opeth, B.B. King, Steve Hackett).

The performance features special guests, including Dominique Lenore Persi (Stolen Babies), Chris Jericho (Fozzy) and Jean Savoie, plus video narration by Bill Courage.

“The show at the Royal Albert Hall was a great experience," Townsend says. "To be able to make artistic expression rooted in creativity and then to be able to articulate it in these sorts of ways—at this sort of venue—was pretty awesome. The whole thing was quite a challenge, but ultimately it worked and we were all very satisfied with it. I completely appreciate the support that has allowed this to happen from the audience, and I thank my team and Inside Out Records for busting ass to make this DVD a reality. I think if you enjoy what I do, you'll really dig it. Thank you so much for the opportunity!”

The release will arrive in several formats, including a 44-page artbook that includes the entire concert and behind-the-scenes bonus footage and a full documentary, pressed on 3CDs, 2DVDs and a Blu-ray disc; as a special-edition digipak with 3CDs and a DVD; and as a Blu-ray including the entire show and bonus material.

Devin Townsend Presents: Ziltoid Live at the Royal Albert Hall, is available for preorder at insideoutmusicshop.com.

For more about Townsend, visit devintownsend.com.