Diablo Blvd Premiere "Sing from the Gallows" Playthrough Video

Belgian dark rock outfit Diablo Blvd will release their new album, Zero Hour, September 22 via Nuclear Blast. Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of the playthrough video for "Sing from the Gallows," one of the album's singles.

In it, the band's guitarist—Tim Bekaert—takes you through the mesmerizing dual guitar parts of the heavy track from beginning to end. You can watch it below.

"We definitely had an idea about how the album was supposed to sound and we tried very much to stick to our original idea of a dark, moody yet aggressive album," Diablo Blvd vocalist Alex Agnew recently said about the stormy Zero Hour. "The fact that we are also living in troubled times politically, socially and economically has also had a heavy influence on the sound and lyrics of the record."

You can preorder Zero Hour here and check out the band's tour dates below the video. For more on Diablo Blvd, stop by their website.

Diablo Blvd Fall Tour Dates

20.08. A Dornbirn - Conrad Sohm*

22.08. CZ Prague - Futurum*

23.08. D Leipzig - Werk2*

24.08. D Berlin - Huxley's Neue Welt*

23.09. B Antwerpen - Trix

14.10. UK Bournemouth - The Anvil

15.10. UK London - The Black Heart

17.10. CH Wetzikon - Hall of Fame

18.10. D Munich - Backstage Club

19.10. D Leipzig - Hellraiser

20.10. D Berlin - Privatclub

21.10. D Hamburg - Marx

24.10. NL Nijmegen - Merleyn

25.10. NL Amsterdam - Melkweg

26.10. D Cologne - Jungle *NEW VENUE*

27.10. D Stuttgart - Keller Klub

28.10. D Weinheim - Café Central10.11. D Weissenhäuser Strand/Ostsee - Metal Hammer Paradise

*Support of Life of Agony