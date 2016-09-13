Dinosaur Pile-Up Premiere "Friend of Mine" Live Session Video

(Image credit: Shuya Nakano)

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Friend of Mine," a new live-session clip by heavy-hitting English alt-rock trio Dinosaur Pile-Up.

The track is from the band's new album, Eleven Eleven, which was released August 26 via SO Recordings.

“What’s really exciting for us about this record is it's the first time we've ever been able to capture the energy and flow that we have live,” says Dinosaur Pile-Up vocalist and guitarist Matt Bigland. “It's the first time we've recorded an album together in a room, like when we are playing live or rehearsing, we were able to shape the songs and put them down in the way we want to play them live. Whenever we wanted something to be heavier or more intense, we just changed it there and then. It was awesome.”

And speaking of rooms, that's exactly where the to-the-point "Friend of Mine" live-session clip was shot—in a tidy rehearsal space aboard a boat. The clip affords several glimpses of gear, including amps and/or cabs by Park, Ampeg and more.

Dinosaur Pile-Up, which was formed in 2007, broke out of the Leeds, U.K., rock scene and instantly drew favorable comparisons to Smashing Pumpkins, Weezer and Foo Fighters. The band, which is named after a scene in Peter Jackson's 2005 remake of King Kong, is rounded out by drummer Mike Sheils and bassist Jim Cratchley.

For more about the band, visit dinosaurpileup.com. Be sure to check out their current tour dates below the video.

DInosaur Pile-Up on Tour