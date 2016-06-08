Does Black Sabbath's Download Fest Flyer Confirm Bonus 2017 Shows?

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in!

The mighty Black Sabbath, who are scheduled to perform their final U.K. show at the 2016 edition of the Download Festival this weekend, look like they have one more surprise for the U.K. fans in attendance.

The band's farewell tour, simply known as The End Tour, is expected to culminate at the Estadio do Morumbi in São Paulo, Brazil. However, rumours have been circulating in the past few weeks that some extra U.K. shows might be added, and it looks like they're going to happen.

There hasn't been any official confirmation via the band's website; however, this leaked image of one of many flyers around Donnington Park appears to confirm that the band will return to the U.K. for seven more shows that include two in London, one final Scotland date and two more in the heavy metal legends' hometown of Birmingham, England.

Black Sabbath 2017 Tour Dates, Supported by Rival Sons (Unofficial):