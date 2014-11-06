Doobie Brothers and Brad Paisley Premiere "Rockin' Down the Highway" Lyric Video — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of the official "Rockin' Down the Highway" lyric video by the Doobie Brothers featuring Brad Paisley.

The recording, a reworking of a classic 1972 tune by the Doobie Brothers, is from their new studio album, Southbound, which was released November 4. The album features an impressive list of country-music guest stars, including Paisley, the Zac Brown Band, Black Shelton, Vince Gill, Toby Keith and more. You can see the complete track list below.

You can get the album now on Amazon. For more information on Southbound, visit doobiebros.com.

In other Doobies news, the band took the stage last night to perform "Listen to the Music" with Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum, Jennifer Nettles of Sugarland and Hunter Hayes. They took the stage once again for CMA's encore performance, bringing out Michael McDonald to perform "Takin’ It to the Streets" as Nettles, Hayes and Scott contributed background vocals. Paisley even jumped in on guitar!

Southbound Track List: