DragonForce Premiere New "Midnight Madness" Music Video

DragonForce have released the music video for "Midnight Madness," a cut from their most recent album, Reaching Into Infinity, which came out in May via Metal Blade.

Of the video, which shows the band in the studio working on the song, guitarist Herman Li said, "Many fans have asked us over the years what's it like working in the studio on an album. The music video from the latest song to be released from the Reaching Into Infinity album, 'Midnight Madness,' has the perfect vibe to take the fans behind the scene and see what we get up to!"

You can watch the video and check out the band's upcoming tour dates below.

For more on DragonForce, follow along on Facebook.

Dragonforce UK Tour

04.10.2017 Glasgow – The Garage (UK)

05.10.2017 Newcastle – Riverside (UK)

06.10.2017 York – Fibbers (UK)

07.10 2017 Sheffield – Corporation (UK)

08.10.2017 Manchester – Sound Control (UK)

11.10.2017 Birmingham – O2 Academy 2 (UK)

12.10.2017 Cardiff – Globe (UK)

13.10.2017 London – Electric Ballroom (UK)

14.10.2017 Portsmouth – Wedgewood Rooms (UK)

15.10.2017 Tunbridge Wells – Forum (UK)

16.10.2017 Dover – The Booking Hall (UK)

18.10.2017 Eindhoven – Effenaar KZ (NL)

19.10.2017 Vosselaar – Biebob (BE)

20.10.2017 Strasbourg – La Laiterie (FR)

21.10.2017 Paris – La Maroquinerie (FR)

23.10.2017 Cologne – Essigfabrik (DE)

24.10.2017 Stuttgart – LKA Longhorn (DE)

25.10.2017 Munich – Backstage (DE)

26.10.2017 Pratteln – Z7 (CH)

28.10.2017 Milano – Serraglio Club (IT)

29.10.2017 Bologna – Zona Roveri (IT)

31.10.2017 Vienna – Simm City (AT)

01.11.2017 Zlin – Masters Of Rock Cafe (CZ)

02.11.2017 Berlin – Columbia Theater (DE)

04.11.2017 Bremen – Schlachthof (DE)

05.11.2017 Copenhagen – Pumpehuset (DK)

06.11.2017 Gothenburg – Sticky Fingers (SE)

07.11.2017 Oslo – Vulkan Arena (NO)

10.11.2017 Helsinki – On the Rocks (FI)

11.11.2017 St Petersburg – ClubZal (RU)

12.11.2017 Moscow – Volta (RU)