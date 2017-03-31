DragonForce Premiere New Song, "Judgement Day"

DragonForce have premiered a new song, "Judgement Day." The track is from their upcoming album, Reaching Into Infinity, which will be released May 19 via Metal Blade Records in the U.S.

But wait, there's more! The band also has premiered a video; it's a live performance of their classic track "Operation Ground and Pound" that's included on the CD/DVD edition of Reaching Into Infinity. You can check out both below.

"I think we've proven that playing fast was something we were good at, so this time I wanted to bring even more diversity into our music," Frederic Leclercq [bass] says about the new album. "It's great to challenge ourselves instead of staying in a comfort zone, and I really wanted to experiment with Marc [Hudson]'s vocals. I think people are going to be surprised at his brutality."

Fear not, guitar fans; the album is packed with mind-blowing fretwork courtesy of Herman Li and Sam Totman.

DragonForce tour dates:

July 7 - San Francisco, CA - Slims

July 8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy

July 9 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

July 11 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

July 12 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

July 14 - St Louis, MO - Fubar

July 15 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Open Air

July 17 - Detroit, MI - El Club

July 18 - Washington DC - Rock & Roll Hotel

July 20 - New York, NY - Highline Ballroom

July 21 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

July 22 - Bangor, ME - Rise Above Festival

July 23 - Montreal, QC - Corona

July 24 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

July 26 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade ("Heaven")

July 27 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

July 28 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

July 29 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room