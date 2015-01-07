Dream Theater's John Petrucci Performs Judas Priest Song with His Wife's Band, Judas Priestess

Everyone eventually sits in with their spouse's Judas Priest cover band—and Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci is no different!

Below, watch Petrucci perform Judas Priest's "Beyond the Realms of Death" with Judas Priestess, a tribute band that features his wife, Rena Sands, on guitar.

Of course, Judas Priestess is an all-female band; before this gig, Sands played guitar with Meanstreak, another all-female metal band.

The performance was shot December 6, 2014, at Club Revolution in Amityville, New York. That's on Long Island, for all you non-New Yorkers!

Note that Sands' guitar solo starts at 3:20; Petrucci's solo starts at 6:10 (Note: These times refer to the top video only). Enjoy!