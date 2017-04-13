Dude Plays "Dueling Banjos" Alone on Doubleneck Guitar

"Hey, Junior called," says the woman at the beginning of the video. "He says he can't make the gig tonighhhhhht. How're you gonna play that banjo song by yourself?"

What follows is, of course, the answer to the question. Guitarist Mark Kroos puts down his regular ol' six-string, grabs his doubleneck Ovation, slaps on a few capos and away he goes.

All we can say is, there's a lot of tapping and and a lot of pull-offs, but Kroos totally—and excellently—pulls it off. In fact, things really get cooking around the 1:10 mark.

"Dueling Banjos" is, of course, from the 1972 film Deliverance, which stars Jon Voight (but not the John Voight whose car was bought by George Costanza), Burt Reynolds, Ned Beatty and Ronny Cox. You can check out the Deliverance version, which was arranged and recorded by Eric Weissberg and Steve Mandell, in the bottom video below.

For more about Kroos, visit markkroos.com.