Chicago-based guitarist Rob Scallon is, as we’ve shown in the past, the guy who covers Slayer and Cannibal Corpse songs with banjos and ukuleles. Now, as part of what he’s calling “May-tallica,” he has posted a banjo cover of Metallica’s “Master of Puppets,” with a keytar solo, to boot.

As he says: “Master of banjos, I’m plucking your strings!”

